PM Lee accepts Tan Chuan Jin’s resignation as Parliament Speaker, MP and PAP member

SINGAPORE (July 17): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted the resignation of Tan Chuan-Jin as Speaker of Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP), and also a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP), with immediate effect.

“His resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years,” said Lee in a statement issued on the website of Prime Minister’s Office today.

Lee thanked Tan for having been a member of his team, and wished him and his family all the best in his next phase of life.

Tan is an MP for Marine Parade group representation constituency (GRC).

In his exchange of letters with Tan, Lee said he appreciated Tan’s admission that he had fallen short in the matter of his personal conduct.

Lee said he understood Tan’s desire to “step away from politics and help heal your family”.

“I have spoken to you previously on this. You admitted that what you did was wrong and offered to resign,” said Lee.

Lee, the PAP secretary general, said he was saddened that Tan was not leaving politics in happier circumstances.

As for Tan’s recent remarks in Parliament, Lee said Tan had apologised both publicly and to the MP concerned and the MP had accepted his apology.

“But your uttering them as Speaker in the Chair made this a more serious matter,” said Lee.

Tan had been criticised in the past week for using “unparliamentary language” in his reaction to a speech made by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim.

Lee also has accepted the resignation of Cheng Li Hui as MP, and also as a member of PAP.

She is an MP for Tampines East and Tampines GRC. – Bernama