Police arrest eight for drug abuse in Ops Bersepadu

KUCHING (July 17): Eight individuals were arrested for drug abuse under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in Phase 3 of Ops Bersepadu, said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He said that during the operation, the police also arrested three individuals for traffic offences and two individuals for other offences.

“During the operation, a total of 4,592 vehicles were inspected, comprising 2,769 cars; 1,210 motorcycles; and 613 other vehicles.

“A total of 266 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences,” he said in a statement on Sunday night.

Ahsmon added that Phase 3 of the operation was conducted here from July 14-16, with the main objective of crime prevention.

“Crime prevention patrols were also carried out in public areas, including targeted and high-risk areas, as well as setting up roadblocks in strategic locations,” he said, adding that such operations will continue from time to time to combat and prevent crime.