Police arrest Selangau man for allegedly hitting 91-year-old mum in the face

BINTULU (July 17): Police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting his 91-year-old mother at a longhouse in Selangau.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, who confirmed the arrest, said the 60-year-old suspect was detained to assist with the investigation.

He said on July 16, a 26-second video showing a man hitting an old woman with his hands went viral on Facebook.

After further inspection, he said the police found the incident happened on July 14 at a longhouse in Selangau.

“A police report related to the case was made at the Selangau police station on July 14 at 11pm.

“Following the police report, the Mukah police headquarters opened investigation papers under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994,” Muhamad Rizal said in a statement today.

He revealed that the victim suffered injuries to her face and received treatment at the Selangau Health Clinic before being brought to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“The police advise the public to stop spreading the video and making any speculation on the case in order to allow the police to carry out the investigation thoroughly,” he added.