QSB to set up dialysis centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) will be setting up dialysis centres in the state starting with one here in the state capital.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, told reporters on Monday that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has given his approval to QSB to set up the centre.

QBS is now looking for a suitable location for the centre, said Dr Yusof.

“Initially we were looking at the SABATA building but they have plans to demolish the building and redevelop the area. So we need to look for another premises,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference to update the media on QSB’s development, Dr Yusof said the centre will be equipped with at least four dialysis machines.

“We need to get this centre up and running as soon as possible as there is an urgent need for the facility. The funding is ready, we only need a premises,” he stressed.

Dr Yusof also said that there are plans to develop QSB’s land near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II.

“The land has been left idle for so long so rather than leaving it for squatters to occupy, we want to develop the land. We have received a few proposals which are now under due diligence and screening to see which is the best development plan to implement there,” he said, adding that the project would be a mixed development.

On the feasibility study for the proposed new airport in Kimanis, he revealed it is completed.

“I have seen the report but am unable to reveal anything now. The report will be presented to UPEN on July 20, Thursday. After that it will be presented to the state cabinet for further action,” he disclosed.

According to Dr Yusof, QSB is looking at initiating a ‘standby fund’ through ‘sukuk’ bonds.

QSB’s board has given a blanket approval to raise RM1 billion, he said, adding that QSB will now have to work out with the bank on how to issue the bond.

“We will not be using the RM1 billion in one lump sum and spend according to necessity. This is a standby fund to execute plans and programs. We have to be very prudent in how we utilise the money and need to make sure there will be profit,” he said.

QSB CEO Ahmad Rizal Dahli who was also present at the press conference, added that it could take up to 12 months to raise the bond as there are things to be done such as paper work.

“This sukuk is up to RM1 billion and under that we will have to apportion according to the desired purpose(s). It is not like a general working capital where there is no limit for its application, we will peg it against our repayment capabilities also.

“We are aware of what we are getting ourselves into. At the same time pending the establishment of the bond, to be established, we will go conventional if the need arises. This means that we will apply for term financing if the opportunity presents itself before the issuance of the bond.

“Once the bond is issued then we will redeem the loans that we obtained earlier as we do not want to be scrambling for fund when the opportunity is in front of us,” he added.

After the press conference, Dr Yusof handed a sponsorship of RM50,000 from QSB to Sabah Journalist Association (SJA) for the Kinabalu Press Awards which is scheduled to be held in October.