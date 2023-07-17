Sarawak channels vast revenues back into devt meant to benefit people, says minister  

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 17): The Sarawak government strives to improve the level of development in the state for the benefit of Sarawakians, says Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In this aspect, he said the state government would be using its vast revenues towards improving the socio-economic and infrastructure development in Sarawak.

“We will not simply give out money to the people. That’s why we are going to spend it on infrastructure, human development, as well as in other areas so that it can help improve the development of the people’s economy and their incomes.

“The people will also need to uplift their capabilities to progress – we cannot improve the condition when the people remain static and not making a change for themselves,” he said this after officiating at the division-level ‘60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence Convoy’ at Summer Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Abdul Karim said the income for the state had registered significant increase in the first quarter of this year.

“Over the past four to five years ago, we would receive about RM5 billion to RM6 billion annually in income from the oil and gas industry.

“However, we already received the same amount in the first quarter of this year. That’s why we achieved the high-income status as mentioned in the findings by the World Bank recently,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ‘Samarahan Division-level 60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence Convoy’ was led by Abdul Karim, where the participants took off from The Summer Shopping Mall here and headed towards the Asajaya Sports Complex.

The group involved some 50 vehicles consisting of motorcycles, buses and four-wheel drives.