Sarawak wants more institutes of teacher education to be built in state, says Sagah

KUCHING (July 17): Sarawak, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD), has asked for more institutes of teacher education (IPG) to be built in the state, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The MEITD Minister said he had made such request to the Ministry of Education (MoE) during a recent meeting with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“Last week, I met with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. We had a very fruitful discussion. A lot of matters were discussed, especially on our schools and several matters related to education.

“It was very fruitful and she’s very cooperative, and we all look forward to better working relationship with the MoE Malaysia. We asked that IPG in Sarawak to be increased because this is under the MoE,” he said when met by reporters after launching the Mathematics Pedagogical Learning, Understanding and Support (Maths PLUS) project at the Institute of Teacher Education Batu Lintang Campus here today.

Sagah said the MEITD had also requested for more qualified teachers to fill up the vacancies in Sarawak.

“Since this matter is under the Education Commission, we also asked for better provisions for Sarawak. We also brought up the matter of filling related posts in schools that are still without headmasters or principals.

“We also brought up the matter about our district education officers, some of whom are never confirmed until they reach retirement,” he said.

According to Sagah, the state Education director was also with them during the recent meeting with Fadhlina.

He expressed confidence that the state Education director would follow up on the relevant subject matters with the MoE.

When prompted for the number of teachers which Sarawak fell short of, Sagah said: “This problem recurs every year because teachers retire, resign and are sometimes reassigned to other tasks.”

Despite having said that, he said the MEITD is trying its best to enhance relationship with the MoE to address various education-related issues.

The Minister was also quick to point out that it was impossible to achieve a full percentage when it came to the placement of teachers.

“We hope that we will be able to work out (solutions) but we won’t be able to achieve full percentage because of the dynamic working environment,” he said.