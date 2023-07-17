Sindumin rep welcomes Warisan suit, says it is democracy

KOTA KINABALU (July 17): Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) decision to sue him and 10 other defectors from the party is part of democracy.

“Let them do it as it is democracy. But the precedent has been set as Warisan lost its breach of contract case against Sebatik assemblyman Hassan Amir Gani,” Dr Yusof told a press conference on Qhazanah Sabah Berhad’s (QSB) development strategy here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s announcement that the party is going ahead with its plans to take legal action against the 11 elected representatives who defected from the party.

Dr Yusof explained that the contract the 11 signed with Warisan was just to state their loyalty to the party.

“There is no breach of contract as there is no mention of the amount to be paid like the PKR’s contract. We signed (the contract) as a sign of our loyalty to the party in order to be able to contest as a candidate.

“We had to do it, if not we would not be able to contest in the election,” he stressed.

Dr Yusof opined that Shafie was pressured by party members to go ahead with the plan to take legal action against them.

According to Shafie, the party felt it should be liable for incurred costs through funding the assemblymen during election campaigns and paying for their deposits among others.

“We are in the midst of pushing for their seats to be vacated as they have breached their contract which stated that they must vacate their seats if they defected from Warisan. A bond is not always about money, it is about a breach of contract,” Shafie was quoted as saying.

According to him, the party’s decision to pursue with the legal action was inspired by the case of Datuk Zuraidah Kamarudin, who was ordered by the court to pay RM10 million for breaching the election bond she made with PKR when she ditched the party in 2020.

“We have studied the (Zuraida) case which is also a breach of contract case and it is quite similar to ours,” he added.

Shafie also said Warisan’s first breach of contract case against Hassan is still in the appeals stage.

Other than Dr Yusof and Hassan, the other defectors are Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Segama), Datuk Peter Anthony (Melalap), Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau), Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari (Petagas), Norazlina Arif (Kunak), Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi), Ben Chong (Tanjung Kapor) and George Hiew (Karamunting).