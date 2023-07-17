Some 15,000 vacancies for permanent posts in civil service each year, says SPA

JOHOR BAHRU (July 17): An estimated 15,000 vacancies for permanent posts in the civil service need to be filled every year, said Public Service Commission (SPA) chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman.

He said there were also an average of 40,000 vacancies for contract posts every year.

He said the number of vacant posts would depend on the needs of departments, ministries and agencies.

“The number of vacancies varies according to departments, ministries and agencies. The average estimate is up to 15,000 vacancies for permanent posts every year due to retirement of civil servants.

“It is estimated that about 25,000 to 30,000 civil servants go through the retirement phase each year and we fill (vacancies) according to specific needs,” he told reporters after officially opening the Johor Bahru SPA Interview Centre at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

“For new posts it would depend on the portfolio of the respective ministries. For example, some ministries need new posts because of issues like appointment of contract doctors to permanent posts. All this depends on the ministry doing the planning,” he added.

The Johor Bahru SPA Interview Centre is the sixth such facility housed at UTC, with the others being in Ipoh, George Town, Kangar, Miri and Kuching.

He said the Johor Bahru centre, which has six interview rooms, was among those which received the most number of candidates for interviews throughout the year. – Bernama