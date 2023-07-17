Trust between Chinese, Bumiputeras key to Sibu’s ongoing progress, says Malay community leader

NO man is an island, as what they say. Everyone relies on one another to create and achieve success, and to build a community together.

In stating these words, Malay paramount community leader Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce regards the trust between the Chinese and the Bumiputeras (the natives – in Malay, the word translates to ‘sons of the earth’) as ‘always being crucial’, with it being instrumental in the development of Sibu since the early 1900s.

“When the Chinese came to Sibu, they came with knowledge. They did not come empty-handed. At that time, everybody was poor – the Chinese and the Bumiputeras alike.

“When the immigrants came to Sibu, these people (Bumiputeras) were the ones who received them. They’re very kind people, despite being poor.

“Like the Ibans at the longhouses, when the Chinese came, they accommodated them and this was the beginning of the great relationship among the different races in Sibu,” he told The Borneo Post in a recent interview.

Wan Hamid said the Chinese came with the knowledge and skills, while the Bumiputeras had land that the Chinese could use to build businesses.

It was from there, the collaboration in commerce began, and the Chinese were not stingy in sharing their knowledge with the Bumiputeras.

“The Chinese knew better, and they taught the Bumiputeras and slowly, the Bumiputeras started to know more things and went from the barter trade system to setting up small businesses.

“This could only be done upon people having trust with one another,” he pointed out.

Wan Hamid remembered how his family had collaborated with the Sie Poi Kieng family, who helped them with the rubber plantation at the Bukit Lima area.

The Sie family gave rental fee to his family once there was a profit every few months.

However, he said this relationship was not just business, as it had extended into becoming a family tie – them looking out for each other during difficult times.

Wan Hamid said his father used to tell him that during World War II, the Malay families used to shelter their Chinese neighbours to protect them from the Japanese oppression.

“I was born in 1947, so I wouldn’t know much about the war. However, my father used to tell me, it was a very hard time and everybody experienced hardship.

“We could not do much during the war. The Japanese were cruel at that time, especially to the Chinese. They treated the Chinese differently from the Bumiputeras. Yes, the Bumiputeras were being oppressed, but not as bad as they (the Japanese) put the Chinese through,” he said.

Wan Hamid said some Malay families brought many Chinese folks up to Song and Kapit just to help them flee from the Japanese.

Growing up during the colonial period, the Malay community leader said the economy in Sarawak was ‘not very good’.

He said because of that, some of the Chinese could not afford to support their families.

“It was during these times when Malay families used to adopt Chinese children.”

Wan Hamid said his family had adopted six children from Chinese families – one of them is Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, wife of Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Other families were doing the same too. Our family had bigger rooms, so we took in six (Chinese children) and they’re all my sisters – our relationship has always been very good.

“When these Chinese families gave their children to my family, they (Chinese) were also very happy because their lots also got stable and they knew that their children would have much better live, with their education guaranteed,” he said.

Having joined the business world in the early 1970s, Wan Hamid said he was trained by the Foochows.

“I was working with the Hii Kah Tung family. I started as an office boy, and I wanted to be a businessman like them.”

He said the greatest lesson that he gained from the family was that ‘hard work was crucial if he wanted to succeed’.

“It means that I must for business, not asking people where the business is. We must be courageous to ask and work with other people,” he stressed.

Wan Hamid said with this realisation, he and his business partners got the contract licence and he finally opened two workshops – one at Sungai Antu, and another at Lanang.

“I remember going on to open more businesses, all together seven businesses, but all seven were a failure,” he recalled.

“Still, I was thankful that I failed because if these businesses were to become successful, I would not think that I could be very successful now.

“From that failure, I learned what could work and what could not, and how to run a good business, where to look for people and how to speak to people and so forth,” he added.

Looking back at his involvement in business over the last 50 years, Wan Hamid said he could not be where he is today if there was no trust and collaboration with the Chinese.

“It’s the same thing with Sibu. This town was built upon trust more than 60 years ago.”

He said in the coming 60 years, Sibu could change into becoming a great city if such trust would continue on and everybody, the Chinese and the Bumiputeras, could sit and discuss what would be best for Sibu.

“I can say that the trust is still there, but everything has to be fast now. The mentality is different now, but we can still work together.

“I want to see the Chinese and the Bumiputeras to sit together and discuss what is best for Sibu, what is the best business for Sibu, and what is the best product for Sibu.

“I proposed for us to have a joint chamber of commerce. Only then, Sibu could move forward.

“There are so many things that can be done. Everyone has their own expertise now, we can focus on the future,” said Wan Hamid.