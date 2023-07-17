View PDP-PSB collab in broader perspective, Dr Annuar urges GPS component parties

SIBU (July 17): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties have been asked to view the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)-Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) collaboration in a broader perspective in terms of strengthening the coalition’s political position and benefits to Sarawakians, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president opined that the collaboration should neither be seen in a negative light nor be interpreted as if it would somewhat jeopardise the interests of an individual component party.

Instead, Dr Annuar said if the collaboration has good intentions, then the people as a whole will stand to benefit at the end of the day.

“In politics, it is the game of numbers and it is about bringing betterment to the people. To me, if such collaboration could be extended to other areas particularly, during elections, it will definitely further strengthen GPS’ position politically.

“Hence, firmer grip of the five state seats, namely Nangka, Dudong, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, and Bawang Assan (under PSB) in Sibu, in addition to improving the popularity and majority votes if this collaboration is genuine — going all the way to grassroots level,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Dr Annuar, who is Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development, said with PSB now giving support to GPS, this will further consolidate GPS’ grip on the five state seats, preventing them from falling into the hands of the Opposition, namely the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“The Opposition were unseated in four out of the five state seats here in the last state election due to splits in votes.

“Additionally, we need to look at how this collaboration will benefit the people, which is of top priority. For example, folks in Bawang Assan state constituency (under PSB) will stand to benefit from such a collaboration in time to come.

“So, we should not be too individualistic when interpreting this form of collaboration. It should be looked at from a bigger picture of how it will further strengthen GPS politically and benefits that it will render to the people,” he said.

Dr Annuar said he fully supports the decision of the GPS supreme council in welcoming the PDP-PSB collaboration.

“In fact, the PDP-PSB collaboration is a welcome move. Each of the GPS component parties should view in a positive light with regard to further strengthening GPS politically and service to the people.”

Towards this end, he opined that it is better to have more friends than foes in the political arena.

On Saturday, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said GPS welcomed the PDP-PSB collaboration, but maintained that the latter was not a member of the state’s ruling coalition.