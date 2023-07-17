Winning bid for ICTMM 2024 elevates S’wak as leading hub in public health medicine

KUCHING (July 17): Sarawak continues to establish itself as the leading hub in Malaysia for advancing public health medicine after winning the bid for the 21st International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria (ICTMM) which is set to take place next year.

ICTMM 2024 will be held from Sept 19 to 23 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here and will mark Malaysia’s debut as the host for one of the world’s leading congresses in tropical medicine and malaria.

The international bidding was a collaboration between the Malaysian Society of Parasitology & Tropical Medicine, Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

ICTMM 2024 will be organised by the International Federation of Tropical Medicine and Malaria (IFTM) and the Malaysian Society of Parasitology & Tropical Medicine (MSTPM).

Organising chairperson Prof Dr Siti Nursheena Mohd Zain said Kuching holds an immense value as host city for the congress as it is situated in a region that is rich in biodiversity and enveloped in nature which are home to various tropical diseases including malaria.

“One of our long-term goals as a society is to foster advancement in tropical medicine and malaria research and Kuching provides an ideal setting for achieving this vision.

“By convening in Kuching, we have the opportunity to study all these diseases in their natural habitat, gaining first insight and deepening our understanding of their causes,” she told a press conference at BCCK here today.

The press conference, which was graced by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, was held in conjunction with the announcement of ICTMM 2024.

Dr Siti Nursheena said the congress’ theme entitled ‘Global Responses and Interdisciplinary Research Towards Eliminating Tropical Diseases’ highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“In the scientific community, it is of paramount importance particularly in the realm of tropical medicine and malaria research.

“Not one single individual or organisation holds all the answers. It is only through collaborative efforts that we can put our diverse respective expertise and resources to tackle complex challenges.

“By bringing together scientists, researchers, policy makers, industry leaders from around the world, we can create this platform for fruitful collaboration that will drive the fight against tropical diseases,” she said.

She also said that Kuching has its own experts in the area particularly in terms of malaria through the Malaria Research Centre by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and the upcoming Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC).

“We have experienced people who have made significant contributions in the field and through international collaboration, we can leverage expertise, knowledge and resources to drive impact for research as well as develop innovative solutions.

“It is only through collaboration, knowledge dissemination is ensured, ensuring that the latest research findings and technological advances reach a wider audience, ultimately benefiting communities affected by tropical diseases,” she said.

Meanwhile, BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said ICTMM 2024 is expected to fetch RM24.6 million in total economic impact, of which RM13.4 million will derive from direct delegate expenditure.

She also said that an additional 1,952 jobs will arise from organising and hosting the congress.

“As Malaysia and Borneo’s legacy capital for business events, we are working closely with the congress committee to help achieve their legacy impact.

“Sarawak’s business events industry places high value on collaborations and we hope that by being the host destination for ICTMM, the congress will be the key to Malaysia and Asia’s tropical medicine advancements,” she said.