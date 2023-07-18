5,000 coupons presented to Chinese schools for KTS-STIHL charity car wash

SIBU (July 18): A total of 5,000 car wash coupons were distributed yesterday to five Chinese secondary schools here and one in Sarikei for the KTS-STIHL charity car wash project.

KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said Catholic High School was allocated 1,500 coupons; SM Wong Nai Siong (1,500); Kiang Hin Middle School (600); Citizen Middle School (600), SM Guong Ming (600), and Sarikei’s SM Ming Lik (200).

He said these were part of the total 20,000 coupons that would be distributed to 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak for sale to the public.

“The corporate social responsibility project is rolled out by KTS Trading Sdn Bhd in collaboration with STIHL to aid the 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We are raising funds for the Chinese independent schools in Sarawak and Sabah. There are 14 Chinese Independent Schools in Sarawak and nine in Sabah, taking the total to 23.

“The reason why we only do it (charity car wash) for Sabah and Sarawak is because our STIHL agency covers East Malaysia only. The schools will sell the coupons at RM50 each and those who buy the coupons can bring their cars on the dates fixed to be washed,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Lau said they aim to raise RM1 million through the sale of coupons, which KTS will match to make it RM2 million in total.

The charity car wash project started in Bintulu before heading to Miri. Its next stop will be Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah, before returning here on Oct 7 and 8, and ending in Kuching on Oct 21 and 22.

“This is our way of supporting Chinese independent schools because we all know that these schools depend on public support to operate. Of course, from time to time, we receive some grants from the government.”

Lau also hoped the charity project would encourage other corporate bodies to do the same to support Chinese independent schools.

Also present at the press conference were KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling and Sibu branch manager Yong Bee Kiek.