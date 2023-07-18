Bandar Kuching, Stampin service centres to reward STPM high achievers

KUCHING (July 18): The Bandar Kuching and Stampin service centres will reward Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates who achieved a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.3 and above in the 2022 examination with cash incentives of up to RM1,000.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said this is the second year both he and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii are running the scheme.

“The purpose of this reward is to encourage them to further their studies and we believe that after STPM, most of them will be pursuing their tertiary education.

“So, with this little reward, we hope that it will lighten the burden of parents as their children proceed to further their studies,” he told a press conference here today.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said those who obtained a CGPA of 3.9 to 4.0 will be rewarded with RM1,000, while CGPA scorers of 3.7 to 3.89 will receive RM800.

“Candidates who achieved a CGPA of 3.5 to 3.69 in their results will receive RM600, whereas those who scored CGPA of 3.3 to 3.49 will receive RM500,” he said.

To apply for the STPM Excellence Award Scheme, he said candidates must reside in either Stampin or Bandar Kuching constituency; or be enrolled in a secondary school from either of the two constituencies.

Applicants can register at https://forms.gle/baubZ8wBMukbt1ys5 and must submit a copy of their MyKad, STPM 2022 exam transcript, school leaving certificate, and bank account details.

The deadline for application is July 24.

For further enquiries, call DAP Kuching on 082-335531 or 011-25181872.