Boy brought in to police station for house trespassing, bicycle theft at Jalan Bako

KUCHING (July 18): A boy with learning difficulties has been brought to the police station in connection with house trespassing and bicycle theft at a housing area in Jalan Bako yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a report on the incident was received at 9.21pm.

“The boy has been brought to the police station, and the complainant as well as the boy’s parents were called in for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued following a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that went viral, showing the boy climbing a wall and entered the affected house.