Cuckoo International, Ogawa Malaysia ink MoA to co-create massage chairs

SHAH ALAM (July 18): Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd. (Cuckoo International), and Ogawa Malaysia recently inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to co-create innovative massage chairs that focus on wellness.

The strategic partnership with Ogawa Malaysia allows Cuckoo International to expand its Healthy Living pillar, one of its four Healthy Home pillars which features a range of home living solutions co-created through strategic partnerships.

Also launched at the event on Thursday was the Cuckoo Bespoke Massage Chair, which leverages the strengths of both brands besides being the Healthy Home first-ever range of massage chairs.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ogawa Malaysia which shares our passion in pushing boundaries and going Beyond Standards to create solutions that will help Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier.

By combining our expertise and resources, we hope to inspire and empower more Malaysians to live healthier and happier through innovations that will help create healthier homes,” said Cuckoo International founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Hoe Kian Choon.

Meanwhile, Ogawa Malaysia executive director and CEO Datuk Lim Mee Ling commented: “Our partnership with Cuckoo International not only marks a new milestone but also allows us to extend our wellness solutions to more Malaysians through innovative yet affordable massage chairs.”

The Cuckoo Bespoke Massage Chair is an invention that incorporates Ogawa Malaysia’s innovative wellness technologies and Cuckoo International’s Beyond Standards service.

Some of its key features include a custom-fit SL Track, 30 Airbags, 45 °C Thermotherapy, 2-Level Zero Gravity, and six massage programmes and 11 massage techniques; all for users to choose from to enjoy a massage therapy that is tailored to their liking and levels of comfort.

Apart from its technologies, users will also receive scheduled services once every six months which includes a 10-point service checkpoint, as well as a one-time leather change service on the third year of service period to keep the massage chair functioning at the best possible conditions.

With the addition of this new partnership with Ogawa Malaysia, Cuckoo is expected to extend its growth which charted a solid 199.7 per cent revenue growth at RM95 million in 2022 from RM31.7 million in 2021.

“We believe that our approach in expanding and providing holistic Healthy Home solutions will not only inspire more Malaysians to be #SAMASAMAHealthier but will also set us on the right trajectory for growth.

“Apart from our strong range of Healthy Appliances, we believe that a way to do so is through strategic partnerships like this, in which we will be able to expand our core to introduce new and inventive home living solutions that could help inspire a healthier living,” added Hoe.

The Cuckoo Bespoke massage chair is available with a rental plan at RM139 per month.