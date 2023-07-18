Dr Zaliha: Health White Paper to reform healthcare system for people’s well-being

BALIK PULAU (July 18): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is increasing efforts to reform the national healthcare system for the well-being of the people in line with the Health White Paper that has been approved in Parliament recently.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry would also transform the healthcare service delivery by prioritising the primary healthcare.

“The MOH made history when it successfully presented the Health White Paper in Parliament. It outlines four pillars and 15 healthcare reform strategies for the next 15 years to create a healthcare system that focuses on preventive and promotional services so that all walks of life will adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“This Health White Paper is the first step in the long journey of reforming the country’s healthcare system and this effort requires a transition to new service models through the delivery of more comprehensive healthcare services closer to the community.

“Primary healthcare service will act as the first line of defence in monitoring and managing the population’s health status. Accordingly, investments and resource allocations in primary healthcare will be increased, from funding to human resources, facilities, and equipment,” she said when opening the Balik Pulau Hospital (HBP) Emergency and Outpatient Department here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the RM28.9 million project was fully completed on January 28 and started operating on March 24 to replace the old emergency department building which was over 100 years old.

She said the new building was housing the Emergency Department, Outpatient Department, Forensic Department, Pathology Department and other related services.

“On my visit to HBP today, I announced that the MOH has approved an additional allocation of RM200,000 to upgrade the old Emergency Department building to be used as a Rehabilitation Unit and Dietetic Clinic as well as other related services,” she added. — Bernama