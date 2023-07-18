Farewell: Kuching’s oldest working tinsmith to be cremated tomorrow

KUCHING (July 18): Kuching’s oldest working tinsmith, Ho Swee Neng, 88, will be cremated at the Nirvana Memorial Park Crematorium in Bau tomorrow (July 19).

His nephew Ho Yun Choi said Swee Neng passed away of old age yesterday.

Yun Choi revealed family members will scatter Swee Neng’s ashes in the sea according to his wishes.

He also shared that Swee Neng never married and had been living above the shop at Bishopsgate Street where the family’s tinsmith business, known as Ho Nyen Foh, had been operating since the 1920s.

“He only retired recently but had been taken care of by me, my siblings, and our families for many years. He was my father’s younger brother,” Yun Choi shared.

Born in Kuching in 1935, Swee Neng was the second of seven siblings – four boys and three girls.

Easily one of the most photographed people in old Kuching, Swee Neng was also immortalised in a mural by renowned Sarawakian mural artist Leonard Siaw.

The mural, which depicts Ho and other tinsmiths at work, can be seen along China Street near Ho Nyen Foh.

In 2019, Swee Neng was also among 22 Sarawakian craftsmen recognised as ‘Living Legends’ with an award from then Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Swee Neng’s work was also detailed in the book ‘Ho Nyen Foh’ by Charlotte Hunter for the Sarawak Heritage Society, which was published in the same year.

Meanwhile, Yun Choi revealed that his brother, Ho Chin Hin worked as a tinsmith together with their uncle for many years.

“My brother still continues the family’s tinsmith business, while I on the other hand am a retired government servant,” he added.