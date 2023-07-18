Foetus mistaken for doll found at rubbish trap in Inanam

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): A baby boy was found dead inside a rubbish trap cage at an apartment in Inanam here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was discovered by a worker at the apartment at around 9.30am.

“Based on a police investigation, the worker was in the process of cleaning the area when he saw what first looked like a doll inside the litter trap cage near the sewage.

“The worker then took a closer look and realised it was a baby.

“He then opened the trap cage gate and removed the baby, fearing that it would be swept away by the drain water,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi added that the worker then informed his superior before a police report was lodged.

A forensic team was called to the location and confirmed the baby had died, said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police in their investigation or to contact Inspector Hatikah Ahmad at 016-833 7243.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies.

On Saturday, a stillborn baby was dumped in a garbage chute at the Fajar area in Lahad Datu.

A 44-year-old old garbage collector working for a private cleaning contractor found the baby boy wrapped in a grey striped blouse about 11.30pm.