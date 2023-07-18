Gira: PDP-PSB collab won’t affect PRS, GPS component parties

SIBU (July 18): The collaboration between Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will not affect Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) or other component parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Christopher Gira Sambang.

The PRS deputy information chief said that the collaboration would in fact strengthen the state ruling coalition.

“PSB have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PDP, which is a component party of GPS, and this means that they (PSB) should not fight their friends. Yes, we consider them as friends now because we are one in the unity government.

“The MoU is only between the two parties and has nothing to do with GPS component parties. It is probably because PSB has vowed their support for the unity government,” he told reporters when met after officiating the closing of the ‘Management and Preparation of Meeting Minutes for Community Leaders, Ketua Kaum and Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Secretaries’ course at the Sibu Islamic Complex here today.

Gira said the PDP-PSB collaboration is not a cause for concern among PRS’ top leadership.

“It is true they (PSB) contested in almost all PRS seats in the previous state elections. But the people voted for PRS and they failed to capture our seats. This proves that PSB is no longer relevant in rural areas,” he said.

On whether PSB had approached PRS for a similar collaboration before, he said during the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in May, PSB was friendly towards not just PRS but other GPS component parties.

“There was a discussion whether they want to join us or be our friends. Maybe it is more suitable for them to have signed the MoU with PDP,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 37 longhouse chiefs and 37 JKKK secretaries from the Song area attended the course, which was jointly organised by the Sibu District Office, Tamin Service Centre and Sarawak Premier’s Department.

Also present was Sibu district officer Khalid Andong.