Joo Seng: Kopitiam from the 1960s that truly reflects Sarawak’s identity, harmony

HAVING people of various religious and racial background living in harmony has always been what Sarawak is best known for and such spirit of togetherness can be observed at many places throughout the state, especially at its eateries.

Not only do the eateries perfectly display the spirit of unity and togetherness, they are also part of the Sarawakian pride.

The Borneo Post recently dropped by Joo Seng – one of the famous eateries in the state’s capital of Kuching located at the Rock Road/Jalan Batu Lintang/Green Road traffic light intersection.

Joo Seng is one the oldest Chinese coffee shops (known locally to locals as ‘kopitiam Cina’ or simply ‘kopitiam’) in Kuching and one of the most popular spots for breakfast and lunch.

“I’ve heard about this place so many times, so I have always wanted to have breakfast at this place ever since I started living in Kuching. This place has a good atmosphere.

“My wife also heard from her friends that this place is one of the best to have a good meal in Kuching,” said retiree Stephen Gendang, 62, who hails from Sri Aman and recently moved to Kuching.

During The Borneo Post’s visit to Joo Seng, it was informed that the kopitiam is a favourite hangout spot for retirees and, true enough, many were seen having their breakfast there.

A regular, Abang Omar Ali, 73, said he has been coming over nearly every day since his retirement to meet up with friends “to have a good cup of coffee and even better conversations.”

“I used to be a government servant, now that I am retired, I come here almost every day as this is our favourite hangout spot,” he said, adding he has been frequenting Joo Seng since the 1970s.

Many of the kopitiam’s regulars will usually recommend three must-haves – the coffee, kolo mee and Hainanese chicken rice. The shop also has a halal chicken rice stall operated by a Malay owner.

Joo Seng’s regulars would also recognise the shop’s long-time staffer and coffee brewer Odien Mon, 65, who hails from Kampung Peninjau, Bau.

“I found this place in 1974 when I was a young boy and the owners of this kopitiam immediately took a liking to me, and I have been working here since then. They gave me a job straight away and for that, I am grateful to them.

“I had always wanted to work at a place that I could also call home. That’s why I never left this kopitiam to find work elsewhere,” said Odien.

He said he likes the fact that people from all walks of life, regardless of race or religion, come to Joo Seng to enjoy the food and ambiance.

“Seeing people from all walks of life here is simply satisfying for me. We always want to see people, regardless of race or religion, come here to enjoy our food.”

Meanwhile, kolo mee seller Helen Jong said the atmosphere at Joo Seng was the reason she opened a stall at the shop.

“Joo Seng is a place that reflects Kuching’s true identity. Everyone can come here and enjoy a good meal, which is why this shop is always filled with customers every day,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joo Seng’s owner Loi Choon Kiak, 64, shared that the kopitiam was first opened by her father-in-law in 1961, and that she took over as owner in 2008.

“I took over after my father-in-law could not handle managing its everyday operations. The family wanted the kopitiam to continue running, so I decided to take over and run it with my husband and daughter,” she told The Borneo Post.

She said as long as Joo Seng has its customers and the place remains popular, the family will do their best to keep it up and running “for as long as possible.”

Joo Seng opens from 5.30am to 5pm daily except on Sundays.