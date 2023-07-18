Kuching City FC announces resignation of head coach

KUCHING (July 18): Kuching City FC (KCFC) manager Irfan Bakti Abu Salim has confirmed his resignation as head coach with immediate effect.

His assistant Sulaiman Hussin also handed in his resignation letter.

This was announced by KCFC chief executive officer Iswandi Ali Hassan in a press statement today.

“Our side respects their decisions and takes this opportunity to say a big thank you to both of them for the service and success they have contributed to KCFC.

“Their excellence since taking over the duties at KCFC competing in the Premier League will remain written in the history of KCFC,” according to the statement.

However, Iswandi said the management will discuss with Sulaiman to see what role he can contribute in KCFC.

Irfan Bakti started managing KCFC in 2021 and led the squad to compete in this year’s Super League.

However, KCFC’s campaign is falling further and further behind in the 2023 season. The team is on the brink of elimination and currently occupies 13th position with only six points from 16 matches so far.

Last Sunday, KCFC lost again at home by 1-2 at the hands of Perak FA.