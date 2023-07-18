Lee: Innovation, new approaches the way to realise vision for Miri to be liveable resort city

MIRI (July 18): The Miri City Council (MCC) has revised its strategy to transform Miri City into a green, smart and most liveable international resort city by 2030.

To achieve this vision, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said MCC has to transform, step out of its conventional roles and functions, and venture into a fast-changing digital world.

“It is imperative that the Miri City Council needs to innovate, adopt new strategies and approaches to overcome the unprecedented challenges ahead and cope with the rising expectations of the people.

“The application of digital technologies and the new work culture have created new opportunities and challenges for all involved. Understandably, not all will be able to adapt to changes; some are accustomed to their comfort zone rather than readily adjusting their mindset in facing the unknown world of changes,” he stated in his address when officiating at the closing ceremony of Miri City Transformation Lab at Pullman Miri Waterfront yesterday.

Lee was representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, to officiate the closing ceremony.

He pointed out that the Miri City Transformation Lab, which is organised by MCC in collaboration with Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) Associates Sdn Bhd, has an ultimate objective of gearing up all concerned to prepare them to face the challenges and changes ahead in Miri City in particular and Sarawak in general.

He praised the MCC’s management for its farsightedness in holding the lab workshop, which has enabled the stakeholders, especially those in the council’s management and personnel at the frontlines, to be well-equipped with a positive mindset, the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their new undertakings.

Besides the MCC representatives, he said the lab had involved more than 100 participants from various government departments, agencies and non-governmental organisations to deliberate and draw up the focus areas and plan of action to realise the refined aspirations of Miri City.

“After this lab, the MCC must ensure that all the plans are translated into actions and able to produce positive results.

“MCC should start immediately with improving the effectiveness and efficiency of its basic fundamental roles and responsibility on proper maintenance of Miri City infrastructures such as roads, drains, grass-cutting, beautification, public parks and other amenities, and city cleanliness.”

At the same time, he was pleased to note that the lab’s participants have placed great concern on various issues to the council, which have all been appropriately dealt with at length in the lab workshop.

The issues, he added, were on the management of solid waste, reducing carbon emissions to the environment, strengthening community engagement with residents, Miri City Smart Programme comprising the components of Smart Government, Smart Digital Infrastructure, Smart Living and Smart Mobility, adopting technology platforms for the residents to reach the council in connection with its service delivery as well as spurring economic growth through Miri’s unique tourism offerings.

Thereby, the new initiative of Miri City Council is embarking on international city aspirations and capitalising various tourism attractions in Miri City and adjacent districts.

Also present were Miri mayor Adam Yii, MCC’s acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek and PemandU’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Idris Jala.