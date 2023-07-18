Legal action against Sanusi a lesson for all, says PAS

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): The legal action taken against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who is charged under the Sedition Act in the Selayang Sessions Court here today, should serve as a lesson for all Malaysians.

Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Hashim, who is Central PAS Committee member, said all parties should learn from the incident.

“He went overboard, it’s normal and he has apologised, but we have a law and the legal process (has to take place) it is a lesson for all of us, not (only) for Sanusi, but for all Malaysians.

“Now, we leave it to the legal process… we (are at the court) to give support,” he said when met at the grounds of the Selayang Sessions Court here today.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, had pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Sedition Act for allegedly inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

On both charges, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director was charged with committing acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was accused of committing both offences at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara – Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm last July 11.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished according to Section 4(1) of the same act which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

The situation at the court compound was calm and under control. The police personnel, including from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) were stationed at the court compound to monitor the situation.

Dozens of media practitioners were also seen ‘camping’ in the area as early as 7am to cover the case. – Bernama