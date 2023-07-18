Mentally unsound man injures two cops in Menggatal

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Two policemen were injured after they were attacked by a mentally unsound man at a house at Taman Jaya Diri in Menggatal here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the inspector and a sergeant sustained injuries on their hands, heads and bodies in the 2.30pm incident.

Mohd Zaidi said based on police investigation, the 42-year-old suspect had earlier gone amok and locked his mother and sister inside their home while armed with a meat cleaver.

“Police were notified of the incident by a neighbour and immediately responded to the call.

“Upon arrival, police tried to persuade the suspect to free his mother and sister and surrender, but the suspect refused.

“After several minutes of persuasion, the suspect finally released his sister but decided to lock himself and his mother inside a bedroom.

“After nearly two hours of persuasion and realising that the suspect will not surrender, police decided to break the bedroom door to enter,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The suspect still refused to surrender and attacked the two policemen with the meat cleaver.

“He attacked and injured two of my officers but they managed to apprehend him at the scene,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the suspect only suffered minor injury on his face while the mother was not harmed.

The suspect is being remanded for further action.

Police investigation also revealed that the suspect is a former patient at the Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.