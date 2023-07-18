More than 700 cars washed during KTS-STIHL 55th anniversary charity event

MIRI (July 18): The two-day charity car wash event held in conjunction with KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL 55th partnership anniversary attracted a large number of participants with more than 700 cars washed.

The event at the car park of the Miri Indoor Stadium was held from July 15-16.

“Despite the unexpected heavy rain, we managed to have more than 700 cars washed.

“We are happy with the numbers and the support from the participants,” said KTS Miri branch manager Stephen Chiu during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The event is part of a programme that aims to raise RM2 million for Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

It took place in Bintulu a week earlier before being held here, and will continue in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Sibu before ending in Kuching this October.

Throughout the programme that is set to benefit 23 Chinese independent schools – 14 in Sarawak and nine in Sabah – a total of 20,000 car wash coupons priced at RM50 each have been distributed to the schools to reach the target of RM1 million.

The number of coupons distributed to each school was based on the number of students registered.

KTS has made a pledge to match RM1 for every RM1 of coupon sales until it reaches RM1 million, to bring the total funds raised to RM2 million.

Meanwhile, winners of the lucky draw were announced during the closing ceremony.

Liew Wei Yiew was announced as the grand prize winner; second prize – Sim Khong Hean (QMP2193); third prize – Ngui Siou Fong (QMC6116); fourth prize – Voon Chun Yin (QMW4089); and three fifth-prize winners – Chai Yee Hong (WC 9303B), Rusyana Tham (BRC8012) and Ting Kai Chu (SAB1841M).

The consolation prize winners were Chia Chuk Yin (QMP3669), Yee Chung Yew (QM8932D), Felix Yee Lik Farn (QAA8688J), Shirley Chua Tung Ling (QM7886H), Lee See Liong (QHH9917), Toh Ley Yak (QM1396J), Vivien Chan (QX7976M), Tay Ching Siang (QS7000M), Law Kiing Yu (QTH8800), and Olivia Wong Soo Chin.

SM Pei Min school board of directors chairman Kho Ooi Long and Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) board of management representative Ernest Goh were also present at the event.