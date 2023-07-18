Neon-themed adventure through heart of KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): The highly anticipated KKCity Neon Night Run, which is part of the XMultisport Challenge brand, is thrilled to announce its new title sponsor, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

As a result, the event will now be known as the SESB KKCity Neon Night Run, which will be held in conjunction with the KKCity XMultisport 2023 in November.

SESB Chief Executive Officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Jaafar officially launched the KKCity Neon Night Run here on Tuesday.

Also present were Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chief Marketing Officer Tay Shu Lan, TAED Deputy Executive Director Datuk Ir Abdul Aziz Julkarnain, SESB General Manager (Corporate Services) Haryani Anah Abd Kahar and XMultisport Challenge Race Director Auther Kimon.

The exciting collaboration between SESB and XMultisport Challenge promises an unforgettable night run experience for participants and spectators.

SESB’s support will not only elevates the event but also highlights their commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle within the community.

The Run which is scheduled to take place on November 12 at 6.30pm, aims to create a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere, immersing runners in a world of glowing colours and infectious energy.

The support of SESB will surpass expectations, offering a one-of-a-kind neon-themed adventure through the heart of Kota Kinabalu.

Aiming at 3,000 registrations, participants can look forward to an exhilarating journey through five unique challenge stations along the route designed to enhance the neon night run experience.

The challenge stations are Neon Pillar, Smoke and Laser, Paint and Bubble, Bubble and Foam Glow as well as Neon Arch.

A try-out session for the public to experience two of the challenge stations was also held last night at the Space 8 Aeropod near here.

Meanwhile, the KKCity XMultisport 2023 which is supported by the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will kick off with the triathlon race on November 11.

The duathlon race will take place on November 12 and to be followed by the KKCity Neon Night Run later on the same day.