PAS sec-gen urges party members, supporters to remain calm following Sanusi’s arrest

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today urged its supporters to remain calm following the arrest of caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor early morning today.

Takiyuddin told party members and supporters to respect the legal process.

“PAS is closely following the development of the case involving Muhammad Sanusi, who was reportedly arrested by the police to be charged in court today.

“PAS reminds all parties, especially members and supporters, to remain calm and respect the legal process,” he said in a brief statement.

Earlier, national daily Utusan Malaysia reported that Sanusi had been arrested at a hotel in the Klang Valley in the wee hours of this morning.

The news report stated that Sanusi, who is also PAS election director, was arrested under Section 4 (1) (A) of the Sedition Act 1984 and was brought to the Gombak police station.

The incident was shared by an officer of the Jeneri assemblyman, Helmi Khalid, through a video recording that was uploaded to his Facebook.

Helmi said that Muhammad Sanusi was returning from a Perikatan Nasional (PN) meeting when the arrest was made.

According to the video chronology, about 20 policemen were seen gathering outside Sanusi’s hotel room at around 2.30am.

“Menteri besar was taken out of his hotel room and brought downstairs. He was then ordered to board an MPV bound for Gombak district police station,” Helmi was quoted as saying.

However, Utusan Malaysia reported at the time that it had yet to receive official confirmation of the arrest.

Sanusi was charged at the Sessions Court in Selayang today.

In a series of talks organised by PN, he was allegedly caught on video making insulting statements against the Sultan of Selangor.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police had received 31 reports across the country regarding Sanusi’s statement which allegedly disputed the authority of the Selangor Sultan. – Malay Mail