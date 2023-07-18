PM Anwar: Refrain from discussing position of Malay Rulers in unhealthy political discourse

SEKINCHAN (July 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to refrain from turning matters relating to the position and role of Malay Rulers into unhealthy political discourse.

Instead, he said the monarchy institution should be protected and respected by all.

As such, Anwar also called on the public to really understand the charges imposed on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor under the Sedition Act 1948 today, and respect the court process.

“I call on everyone to study the charges, to understand first and foremost the reason for the police report lodged by the Selangor Royal Council and also the reason for the Attorney General to prosecute,” he told reporters after launching the Sentuhan Agro Madani programme here today.

Earlier today, Muhammad Sanusi was charged at two Sessions Courts with two counts of inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler. — Bernama