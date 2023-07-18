PM Anwar: Statement on graft-free Cabinet based on reports

SEKINCHAN (July 18): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his recent statement about current Cabinet ministers being free from corruption was based on monitoring done by the authorities.

He said Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who had disputed his claim, should carefully go through his speech again.

“Syed Saddiq should look into my speech, I’ve been prime minister for eight months, and from time to time I get reports from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Inland Revenue Board and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in particular,” he said when officiating the Selangor-level “Sentuhan Agro Madani” programme here today.

In this regard, Anwar said he was satisfied and grateful that there were no cases implicating his Cabinet line-up.

Instead, Anwar advised the Muar MP to switch his attention to corruption cases involving billions of ringgit.

“My advice is to focus on those stealing these billions of ringgit, those with hidden hands, the ones who go yelling here and there that they are the defenders of the Malays and Islam. That is what we should be looking at.

“My responsibility in the Madani government is to call for a stop to all this stealing. So the reports I get are based on eight months of close monitoring by the authorities, regardless of position or party, including the ones in the government. — Bernama