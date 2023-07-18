RM12 million to help 1,600 schools in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): The State Government allocated a total of RM12 million under the Bantuan Ihsan Sekolah Sabah (BISBAH) program this year to assist 1,600 national schools and secondary schools in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said that the schools will receive help in the form of equipment such as computers, LCD projectors, printers, dmart TVs, air conditioners and portable speakers which will be disbursed in stages. BISBAH, Hajiji said, is one of the educational aid initiatives provided by the State Government to boost education performance in the state.

This, he said, is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan which has human capital development as one of its main agendas emphasized by the State Government.

He said this at the Educational Aid and Sabah Education Excellence in 2023 presentation ceremony here on Tuesday.

Hajiji’s speech was delivered by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister cum state Education Exco Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

According to the Chief Minister, the State Government also allocated RM7.5 million to students who will be sitting for the SPM, STPM and STAM examinations.

Under the Bantuan Khas Tunai Peperiksaan (BAKTI) each student will receive RM200, he said, adding that 38,000 students from the B40 and M40 families have been identified to receive the assistance.

“The State Government also takes seriously the financial needs faced by the B40 group, especially to fund the enrollment of children to continue their studies at higher learning institutes.

“To help these parents, the state government introduced the Bantuan Tunai Pendaftaran IPT (BUDI) which is a one off payment as a means of financial assistance last year and this aid will be continued this year,” he said.

These are some of the assistances the government is providing to students and schools in Sabah.

He expressed hope that the recipients will make full use of all the intensive educational assistances that the government has provided in its efforts to boost and encourage the students to be more diligent in pursuing their education towards brilliant success in the future. Meanwhile Hajiji said the Human Capital Development Blueprint for Sabah (2021-2035) has been prepared to ensure the syllabus, knowledge and skills to enhance youth expertise as well as human capital, always remain relevant, in addition to being a guideline for the holistic human capital development program in this state.

“The State Government will continue to implement skills training programs, including TVET relevant to current industry needs as well as improve on facilities and training aids in training institutes under government agencies.

“Education is always given priority by the government as the fate of our children can be changed with eduction,” said Hajiji.