Sanusi arrested in federal capital early today

ALOR SETAR (July 18): Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was arrested by the police at a hotel in the federal capital at about 3am today.

A video of the arrest was shared on Facebook by his aide, Helmi Khalid.

Muhammad Sanusi was then taken in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to the Gombak district police headquarters for investigation under Section 4 (1)(A) of the Sedition Act 1948.

The same video was also shared by Muhammad Sanusi, who is the incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman on his Facebook.

Muhammad Sanusi arrived at the Selayang Sessions Court at 8.57 am today to face charges for allegedly touching on the 3R issue (race, religion, royalty) in his political speech. – Bernama