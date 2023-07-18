Sanusi cries foul over arrest, says he’s being politically persecuted

SELAYANG (July 18): Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is crying foul over his arrest and prosecution over remarks made against his political rivals and the Selangor Ruler.

Sanusi said he was being politically persecuted and silenced so the Opposition can have an advantage during the upcoming elections in six states.

“Their intent is to disrupt our (Perikatan Nasional) progress for the state elections. They sped up the investigations on me and it was done in just three days.

“I was arrested at 3am without notice, found out I was going to be arrested through the media, told them I would be present this morning, but they insisted on arresting me at the hotel.

“Seems now in Malaysia you can’t say anything. If politicians are beefing, let’s beef on the field and retort each other with speeches.

“However, we have a scared government now who uses the authorities to prohibit us from giving talks. I feel this is a sign that they are afraid.

“All public agencies will be used now to stop the rise of this public wave. As such, I hope PN wins all the six state elections,” Sanusi told reporters after posting bail at the Selayang Sessions Court.

Sanusi is charged with two counts of sedition under Section 4(1)(A) of the Sedition Act for statements made on July 11 that insulted the Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah during a speech in Gombak.

