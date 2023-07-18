Sanusi pleads not guilty to making seditious statements regarding Selangor MB’s appointment

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today with uttering seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar during a political talk last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also Pakatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

He was alleged to have committed the act which had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was charged with committing the offence at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara – Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, near here at 11 pm last July 11.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished under Section 4(1) of the same law, carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by Solicitor-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, while Muhammad Sanusi was represented by lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Wan Rohimi Wan Daud.

Muhammad Sanusi is facing another charge before Sessions Court Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

According to a post on Muhammad Sanusi’s Facebook page, he was arrested by the police at about 3 am today at a hotel here and then taken in a police multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to the Gombak district police headquarters.

The media recently reported that Muhammad Sanusi’s speech at a political talk in Selangor was said to insult the Selangor royal institution.

Muhammad Sanusi, in a video of his speech that went viral, is said to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor when comparing his appointment as Menteri Besar of Kedah and that of Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as Menteri Besar of Selangor.

This resulted in various parties to file police reports against him.

On July 13, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told a special press conference that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had opened an investigation paper against Muhammad Sanusi for allegedly touching on the 3R issue in his political speech. – Bernama