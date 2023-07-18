Sanusi pleads not guilty to second charge under Sedition Act over establishment of unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today on another charge of uttering seditious words, this time, over the establishment of the unity government during a political talk last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

He was alleged to have committed acts that have a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was accused of committing the offence at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara – Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11pm last July 11.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted.

Earlier, in the Sessions Court before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin, the Kedah Menteri Besar had pleaded not guilty to a similar charge, which is for uttering seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar at the same political talk.

Both courts allowed him bail of RM5,000 each with one surety and ordered him to not make any comments pending disposal of the cases.

The courts set Oct 4 for mention. – Bernama