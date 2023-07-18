Sarawak Coast Guard receives three new island-class patrol boats

MIRI (July 18): The Sarawak Coast Guard under the state security and enforcement unit (UKPS) yesterday received three island-class patrol boats at its Miri headquarters.

The addition brings the number of island-class patrol boats to six, following the first batch delivered on Nov 18 last year in Kuching.

Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik said an official launching ceremony for the UPKS Miri Headquarters would be held today (July 18).

“Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is the guest of honour to officiate the UKPS Miri Headquarters and the six-island class patrol boats,” he said.

Buckland earlier witnessed the handing-over ceremony for the patrol boats between Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak deputy director (Technical Services) Wisil Lichok and UKPS director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung.

JKR Sarawak is the implementing agency for the construction of the 25-metre island-class patrol boats. Sarawak Slipways Sdn Bhd was the contractor for the project worth RM73.243 million.

Buckland said the Sarawak Coast Guard continues to play an essential role in safeguarding the state’s waters, including in the oil and gas industrial areas.

“In the current context of Sarawak, especially in Miri and Bintulu, many activities are carried out in coastal areas related to the oil and gas industry. So, we need to ensure that this industry is properly protected.”

Also present at the ceremony were UKPS deputy director Dato Clarence Rorote Sagan and Sarawak Slipways executive director Roger Chew.