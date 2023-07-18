Sarawak Merdeka convoy arrives in Kuching for final leg

KUCHING (July 18): The Kembara Sarawak Merdeka Convoy arrived in Kuching Division today, the last leg of the convoy before it ends on July 22, which is Sarawak Independence Day.

On arrival here, the convoy led by chef de mission Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu was greeted by Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

For the Kuching leg of the convoy, it was revealed that it would head from the city centre to KM0 Telok Melano, Bau and back.

“The journey to Telok Melano will start from Majma Mall here on July 20. Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will flag off the journey on that day,” said Kuching Resident Fathi Hambali who was also present during the event at La Promenade Mall.

The convoy is also participated by high-powered motorcycle clubs, local car clubs as well as state and federal government agencies.

Fathi said that on July 22, members of the convoy would hand over the state flag to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Padang Merdeka during the Sarawak Independence Day 60th anniversary celebration being held there.

“The presentation of the flag will be one of the main events of the celebration come on July 22,” said Fathi.

For the record, the Kembara Sarawak Merdeka Convoy started on May 28 in Lawas, and from there it has gone through all of the divisions in Sarawak, a distance of 285km and taking 51 days to complete.