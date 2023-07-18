Sarawakian loan scam victim now the target of Singapore syndicate

KUCHING (July 18): A man here has not only lost SG$32,000 to an online scam but is now the subject of extortion by the syndicate involved.

Voon Jun Kheong, 28, said his ordeal began on Feb 16 this year when, while working in Singapore, he saw an advertisement on Facebook for a personal loan and decided to apply.

He said upon clicking the link, he was directed to Singapore-registered WhatsApp number and proceeded to provide his personal details.

“I was then connected to another person who asked me for my addresses in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the loan amount I wanted to take.

“I was also told to pay a processing fee of SG$2,000, but within three days from Feb 16 to 20, I had transferred a total of SG$32,000 as the person who contacted me kept stating that the steps in applying for that loan was wrong.

“After realising that I had transferred so much money, I was approached by a friend of mine and she immediately stopped me from doing another transfer. She told me that the person was a scammer, and I stopped conducting further transactions to the person,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference organised by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau at party headquarters here yesterday.

Voon said since the suspects had presented themselves as part of a money-lending company in Singapore, he paid a visit to their office to confirm his loan application but was told by the staff there that they had no such information regarding his application.

At this point, he lodged a report with the Singapore police and is awaiting further action from their side.

Adding on, Voon said he received a message on Feb 19 from another Singapore-registered number, stating that a sum of SG$300 was deposited into his account via ATM transfer.

He then proceeded to lodge another report to the Singapore police on this.

On Feb 21, another suspect sent him a WhatsApp message, saying that he had borrowed money from the said company but did not make any repayments.

Once again, Voon said he reported the matter to the Singapore police and also handed over the SG$300 deposited into his account.

“I also informed my family of my situation, and I told them that this might be the work of a scammer, so we thought that it was just a small issue and we simply closed the case,” he said.

However, he said over the next few weeks, the scammers continued to harass him and his family over the supposed unpaid loan, and even threatened to burn down his house in Sarawak.

The threat came true on July 7 when, around 3am, his father’s house in Samarahan was set on fire.

Voon said no one was living there at the time, with the fire also affecting two next-door houses.

“They (suspects) even sent photos of the razed house along with a voice message saying they were the ones responsible. My mother and younger brother also received the same message.”

This prompted Voon to fly back here and, together with family members, lodged six police reports in connection with the incident.

“Up till today, we continue to be subjected to extortions and harassments by the suspects,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, SUPP Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo said this was a case involving a foreign syndicate who hired locals to carry out their crimes here.

In assuring Voon that he would assist on the matter, Foo said he had already informed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian about the case.

He also hoped that the Singapore police would be able to track down the perpetrators involved.

“These international criminals are openly challenging our Malaysian laws in threatening the lives of our people.

“I’m confident our police here will put great efforts in investigating the matter and bringing justice for the victim,” said Foo.