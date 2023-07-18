Senior citizen feared drowned after boat capsizes in Baram

MIRI (July 18): A senior citizen, believed to be a person with disabilities (PwD) is feared drowned after the boat he was travelling on with five others capsized at Sungai Long Kawa in Ulu Tutoh, Baram at around 5.30pm yesterday.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ismaidi Ismail, the five were reported to be safe in the incident.

Ismaidi said Marudi fire station received a call about the incident from a woman, who is a teacher at Kampung Ba Selulong in Baram at around 8.30pm.

“It was mentioned that the boat, which was carrying six passengers, was heading from Long Bedian towards Kampung Ba Selulong, Baram.

“Five passengers are not injured, while a 60-year-old man is still missing,” he said.

Ismaidi said following the incident, the villagers had conducted a search for the victim but to no avail.

“The search and rescue team from Marudi fire station has been mobilised to the location on early this morning to search for the missing man.”

Meanwhile, the victim has yet to be found as of 11.12am.