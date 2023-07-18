Senior citizen in Miri fined RM2,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (July 18): A senior citizen was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail by Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Kahirul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Sojanjir Bulus, 60, from Jalan Matang in Kuching, also ordered the accused to be put under police’s supervision for two years.

The accused was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both and required to undergo supervision for up to three years, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to have abused methamphetamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation office at around 11am on April 11.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman.