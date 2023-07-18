Social Welfare Council of Sarawak elects new committee

KUCHING (July 18): The Social Welfare Council of Sarawak (SWCS) elected a new committee during its 74th annual general meeting (AGM) last weekend.

In a press release today, SWCS said Chi Poh Yung was elected president, replacing Dunstan Chan.

The entrepreneur mentor, coach, and author was previously vice president I.

Chi will be assisted by vice president I Chew Kim Soon, vice president II Datin Dona Wee, secretary Sunny Si, treasurer Easter Sim, assistant secretary Raymond Chong, and assistant treasurer Salmah Ibrahim.

A total of 31 members attended the AGM.

Chi, who leads Wishesland Kuching, said he will do his best to ensure the voices of members are heard.

He thanked Chan and the previous executive committee members for their excellent service in the past two years.

“I welcome all NGOs (non-governmental organisation) in Sarawak to join the council so that we can work together to champion the rights of the needy in society. We need to continue to support the Sarawak government’s call to build an inclusive society in Sarawak,” he said.

SWCS was founded on Sept 14, 1949 and today serves as an umbrella body for 45 voluntary welfare organisations in Sarawak.

For more information on SWCS, call Chi on 019-2288419 or Veronica Tan on 082-259905, or email [email protected].