Special committee to identify problems at Sabah hospitals proposed

KOTA KINABALU (July 18): Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib has proposed for a special committee to identify issues and problems facing hospitals in Sabah.

The special committee will identify ongoing issues or problems such as water, electricity and other issues arising from time to time so that remedial actions can be taken immediately and effectively, he said.

James said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, will not sit quietly and allow the issue of water supply disruption in Sabah to worsen.

At the same time, he said as a member of the Sabah Cabinet, he could see the earnestneas of the Chief Minister to find effective solutions to the current water supply issue.

“I have taken action on the water disruption issue at Likas Women and Children Hospital after receiving the letter from the hospital director,” he said to the media after being briefed by the hospital’s director, Dr Marcus Netto, on Tuesday.

“Nevertheless, I am aware that the water supply disruption issue is not confined to this hospital only but also affects other hospitals in Sabah.

“Hence, as the minister entrusted as Sabah health exco, I will not sit still if any health premises in Sabah are facing any problems, particularly with regards to major needs such as water and electricity,” he said.

He also said to ease the water supply distruption issue at the Likas Women and Children Hospital, they have prepared water tanks to ensure the hospital has ample water during supply disruptions.

James said he was explaining the situation at the hospital because the issue was viraled by certain parties to gain political popularity without making checks.

He said a letter on the water supply disruption at the hospital dated 23 June 2023 was allegedly viraled on the Buletin Warisan social media account.

James said the letter had raised various negative perceptions towards GRS.

“The actions are not professional and they should have met with my ministry to get further explanations,” he said.

The Likas Women and Children Hospital has spent RM145,000 to buy water since March this year.

James also spoke on the traffic congestion and lack of parking spaces for the hospital staff and patients at the Likas Women and Children Hospital.

“I will propose to the Chief Minister to allow the hospital to use a land next to the hospital for parking,” he said.

He said the land belonged to the State Government.

He also said he will ask the Public Works Department to install an alternative road at the hospital to ease traffic congestion.

Media members were informed by Dr Marcus that the hospital has 44 water tanks, capable of providing several days of water supply.

He also said the daily water usage at the hospital was 110,000 gallons.

“We have been facing water shortage on and off. As a long-term measure, we are going to add more tanks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Health Department director Dr Asits Sanna said three district hospitals in Sabah will be upgraded as specialist hospitals. They are Hospital Kota Marudu, Hospital Beaufort and Hospital Tawau.

He also said among the issues facing Sabah were water and electricity supplies as well as shortage of specialist staff.