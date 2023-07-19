97 Bomba personnel receive 2022 Excellent Service Awards

KUCHING (July 19): Ninety-seven personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Sarawak received the 2022 Excellent Service Awards (APC), while another 22 received the 2020 Bomba Service Awards, here yesterday.

Bomba director-general Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the awards served as a source of motivation, recognition and appreciation from the department for the recipients’ dedication and commitment in fulfilling their responsibilities towards excellence.

“May this recognition inject enthusiasm and ignite inspiration among all Bomba personnel to serve with even greater dedication and excellence.

“I sincerely hope that we will continue to be agents of change, steadfastly supporting the government’s policies, and consistently strengthening the delivery of firefighting services in safeguarding the safety and prosperity of the nation,” he said during the presentation ceremony.

Earlier, Bomba state director Datu Khirudin Drahman in his speech said that in 2022, Sarawak Bomba received a 5-star Achievement Award in conjunction with Bomba Innovation Day 2022, with Sarikei fire station in third place for the Excellent Fire and Rescue Station Award.

“Sarawak Bomba acquired 5-star for its compliance and accountability in administration and a certificate of excellence for Conducive Public Sector Ecosystem (Eksa) for 2022-2024 term.

“Serian fire station also obtained an A-grade in the workplace inspection in conjunction with the World Occupational Safety and Health Day at Work and Workers’ Memorial Day by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Sarawak,” he said.

Khirudin said Sarawak Bomba also engaged in several strategic collaborations with government departments and non-governmental organisations, in line with the National Fire and Rescue Policy 2021-2030.

“Among the collaboration are with Politeknik Kuching, the Geographic Information System (GIS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Technology.

“Additionally, we also partner with Yayasan Farley to raise fire safety awareness among the people, along with other collaborations with NGOs such as Bintulu Port Authority, Petronas, and Shell,” he said.

Khirudin hoped the award would boost the motivation and spirit of the recipients to become exemplary individuals with good character and to serve as the best role models and mentors to their colleagues.