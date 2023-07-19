Are companies allowed to sell water at higher rate? —Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Parti Warisan (Warisan) information chief Datuk Azis Jamman wants the state government to explain why private companies are allowed to supply treated water to consumers at a higher rate when it is the Sabah Water Department’s responsibility.

Azis said he was baffled to learn that the Likas Women and Children Hospital had to spend RM145,000 to buy treated water from a private company since March this year due to water cut.

“If a private companies are allowed to supply water to hospitals and residences, where did they (private companies) get the water from?

“So we can conclude that there is adequate water supply, but why was there no water supply to the Likas Women and Children Hospital?

“Why are private companies, presumably appointed by the state government, allowed to make profit off the people’s misery during water supply disruption by selling treated water to consumers at a higher rate?

“Who is behind all this?” he asked during his visit to the Likas Women and Children Hospital on Tuesday.

According to Azis, a letter from the Likas Women and Children Hospital, which went viral, allegedly claimed that the hospital had spent RM145,000 to buy water from private companies since March this year.

“Within a couple of months, the Likas Women and Children Hospital had spent RM145,000 just to buy treated water from private companies, but as I was told, the hospital only spent RM230,000 to pay for water in 2022. This is more than double the amount the hospital has to pay,” he said.

Azis said a Warisan leader had brought this matter up, on how treated water can be obtained by private companies which then hike up the rates for consumers, during the state assembly sitting but till today has not received any response.

“Warisan has brought this issue up in the state assembly sitting in the past but the minister at that time refused to answer our question but instead asked for the names of the private companies.

“But now it is proven that there are companies that are supplying water to hospitals in water tankers and charging higher rates,” he said.

“We hope the state government will look into this matter seriously because this is not a water problem but a water crisis.

“The responsibility is with the state government and not the federal government.

“I understand that Datuk James Ratib (Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister) visited Likas Women and Children Hospital to see the problem for himself, and so we will wait for what action the state government will take to tackle this problem,” said Azis.

James on Tuesday visited the Likas Women and Children Hospital following water supply disruption in the hospital.

He proposed for a special committee to identify issues and problems facing hospitals in Sabah such as water, electricity and other issues.

Meanwhile, when asked if the state government can appoint private companies to supply water to consumers, Azis said he will lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We want MACC to investigate if private companies are allowed to sell water from the Sabah Water Department back to consumers because the Water Department is responsible to supply water to the community, but if the department allows companies to buy water from them and then resell it back to consumers for profit, then I think it is an offence,” he said.