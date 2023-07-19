Association keen to promote Iban Kuntau to wider audience

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak Iban Kuntau Association (Sikar) wishes to promote the Iban Kuntau martial arts to a wider audience.

In expressing this view to The Borneo Post today, members of the association namely Basil Laman, Mabong Unggang and Churchill Edward said like any other forms of martial arts, Kuntau promotes high discipline; thus it is a good art for one to partake in.

“We believe that the martial arts is one that teaches and instils high discipline and that is why we think it is a great art for anyone who wants to take it up,” said Basil, who is Sikar president.

Apart from that, he added, it is also beneficial for one to learn Iban Kuntau as it is an art of self defence when one is faced with a threat.

“Iban Kuntau, for example, has quick, direct fast movements. So, it is a practical and efficient way to end a fight, especially for women.”

Meanwhile, Sikar co-founder Mabong said Iban Kuntau will always remain relevant as long as members of the Iban community want to preserve its tradition.

He said the training session itself is beneficial to mental and physical well-being of the Kuntau practitioners while the skills, wisdom and knowledge acquired are valuable for one’s own personal development.

“Iban Kuntau is one of the Iban traditional arts of self defence. As part of the traditional art, the Kuntau is always relevant.

“We may be in a peaceful environment now, but we must not ignore any possibilities and uncertainty that may crop up every now and then.

“I believe the knowledge acquired in Kuntau training may be able to help in overcoming the conflicts or predicaments in our daily life.

“Kuntau practitioners also learn or acquire the skill in assessing the risk that may crop up,” said Mabong.

As for Churchill, another Sikar co-founder, he will do his best to promote the Iban Kuntau because of his love for discipline and also Iban tradition.

For him, the martial art should never be lost or forgotten because it is not only beneficial for those who practise it, but is one of the identities of the Iban community.

“I am a keen believer in preserving tradition that benefits people which is why I will do anything to promote it,” said Churchill.

Sikar members believe the word ‘Kuntau’ originated from Hokkien Chinese word ‘kun-thau’ and may have been adopted into Iban terminology via social and business interaction many years ago.

Sikar members in general believe that their masters and founders of Kuntau had acquired their art and skills from the spiritual or divine being which is very mystical in nature.