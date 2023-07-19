Boat capsize: Search resumes for missing disabled Penan man in Baram

MIRI (July 19): A search and rescue (SAR) operation resumed this morning for a disabled Penan man who went missing on Monday after the longboat he was travelling in capsized in Sungai Tutoh, Apoh Baram.

In a statement late last night, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre identified the missing man as Jangin Luwau, aged 67.

Jangin was travelling with five others from Long Bedian to their village of Ba Selulong, a Penan settlement in upper Baram, when the accident occurred.

“There were six people onboard where they were on their way back to their village after receiving treatment at Long Bedian clinic and buying rations at the nearby Long Bedian bazaar.

“The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Monday,” said the statement.

The other five onboard, including two women, managed to swim to safety.

Following a report on the incident, Bomba Sarawak mounted a search and rescue (SAR) operation yesterday and deployed its air unit, which flew to the scene using a helicopter to Long Kawa, a village located just above Long Bedian.

The SAR team, assisted by locals, used a water surface search technique both upriver and downriver, within a 3km-radius from where the boat capsized.

“The victim, however, was still missing and the SAR was postponed at 6.30pm (yesterday),” said the statement.

It added that the water level was shallow but there were strong and dangerous rapids in some areas.