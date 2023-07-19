Cops arrest 7 suspected Ah Longs in connection with Samarahan arson case

KUCHING (July 19): Police have arrested seven suspected loan sharks believed to be involved in an arson case earlier this month in Kota Samarahan.

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said a police report on the incident was received on July 7.

“The victim in his police report claimed that he received a video on WhatsApp showing that his house in Kota Samarahan was lit on fire,” said Mohd Azman.

He added that three other reports were also received from the victim, which involved his house and furniture shop being splashed with red paint.

Based on the initial investigation, Mohd Azman said the suspects were paid RM1,500 each to carry out the crimes after being recruited on social media.

“We are currently trying to uncover this loan shark syndicate for further investigation. Any information can be channeled to the investigating officer Insp Mustapha Ramli on 019-8145090,” he said.

All seven men are currently under remand until July 17 for investigation under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house; Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and thereby causing damage to the amount of RM25; and Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.

The police are also advising the public not to be hoodwinked by any loan offers advertised on social media or taking up loans with unauthorised money lenders or Ah Longs.