Cops: Tourism minister Tiong unhurt in PJ pile-up, suspect behind accident tested positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The pick-up truck driver who last night hit three cars — including the tourism minister’s vehicle — has tested positive for drugs, the police reportedly said today.

In a report by Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily this afternoon, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid confirmed that Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was unharmed during the road accident.

“During the chase, the suspect hit at least three vehicles, including Tiong King Sing’s black-coloured vehicle, at that time Tiong King Sing was sitting in the car and was not injured, while his driver later made a police report at the police station,” Fakhrudin was quoted saying by the daily.

Fakhrudin reportedly said that the 43-year-old suspect was driving a Ford pick-up truck who refused to be inspected by the police, adding that this person whose job is a contractor had instead sped away.

This led to the police chasing the truck driver for about 3 kilometres before arresting the individual near a shopping mall along Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

According to the daily, police confirmed that the suspect who had taken drugs was afraid of being nabbed and had caused a multi-car collision while fleeing in a panic.

Fakhrudin reportedly said the truck driver had tested positive for drugs via a urine test after being arrested and was found to have a previous drug case.

Sin Chew Daily said the truck driver has now been remanded for four days until July 22 to assist in investigations.

The police is reportedly investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code (which covers the offence of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their public functions), Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (which includes the offence of taking drugs) and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (which covers the offence of reckless and dangerous driving).

Fakhrudin reportedly said the multi-car collision caused by the truck driver had caused injury to the legs of a member of the public.

In an earlier news report last night, the daily published photographs which showed that the truck had hit the back of a white-coloured Toyota Alphard, and which showed the white-coloured Toyota Alphard as having hit the back of the black-coloured Alphard carrying Tiong.

It said a Toyota SUV was also hit in the collision.

When contacted by Malay Mail earlier today regarding Tiong’s condition following the incident, one of his aides replied: “He is well. All good.” – Malay Mail