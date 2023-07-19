Decomposing body of unknown male found in bush near garbage dump in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 19): The body of an unidentified man was found in a bush area near a garbage dump at a plywood company here Tuesday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said police received information about the discovery of the decomposed body at 3.10pm.

“Initial investigation by police at the scene of the incident found the decomposed body without any identification document,” he said in a statement.

He added the bald-headed victim was most likely aged in his 40s.

“Based on the investigation, the police found no element of criminal acts at the scene,” he said.

Batholomew said the body was sent to Bintulu Hospital for a post-mortem, adding the case was classified as sudden death.

Those who are missing a family member or with information on the case are asked to contact the nearest police station, investigating officer Sgt Ahmad Amir Youb Bahari on 013-5653756, or Bintulu district police headquarters on 086-318304.