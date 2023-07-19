Eight-year homeless woman says life much better at TTG Sibu

SIBU (July 19): After eight years sleeping on the various five-foot ways here, Ani Mail finally found a roof over her head – the temporary transit centre (TTG) for homeless persons here.

The 56-year-old has been staying at the centre for almost a year now after she was ‘rescued’ in August last year.

Ani, who hails from Sungai Tekalit in Song District, said life at TTG Sibu is so much better than it was previously.

“I have friends whom I can chat and joke with. There is a bed where I can sleep on comfortably every night without worrying about the rain.

“Finding food is no longer a problem as we are provided proper meals every day,” she said when met at the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) Art and Culture Exhibition Belt at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here.

With assistance from the staff at the centre, Ani is paid a salary to weave baskets from PVC strips and she sometimes collects discarded cardboards to earn extra money.

Her baskets, priced RM35 each, are among items being offered for sale at the TTG Sibu booth in the BCF Art and Culture Exhibition Belt.

According to TTG Sibu assistant supervisor Mow Yoke Ming, Ani has no identification document and she ended up becoming a homeless person due to family problems.

She said there are 11 homeless persons including Ani taking shelter at the centre.

“These individuals are allowed to stay at the centre for three months and within that period, our staff and volunteers will help them to find employment. For those with families, they are encouraged to return to their families.”

Mow said that this is the first time TTG Sibu is joining the BCF exhibition.

Handmade fabric pouches, bead bracelets and water bottle baskets are among items sold at the TTG Sibu booth.