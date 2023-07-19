Fadillah optimistic current federal govt can play significant role as uniting force amidst political turbulence

KUCHING (July 19): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Fadillah Yusof is optimistic that the current federal administration can play a significant role as a uniting force to counter the effect of political turbulence over the past few years.

Speaking to The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo during an exclusive interview, he said he believes there is still a window to forge unity and inclusiveness in politics despite challenges causing social unrest among Malaysians.

He noted that he was aware that political party polarisation was one of the key sources that contributed to the heightening tension among Malaysia.

However, he said it was unfair to say that politics in Malaysia has become toxic and divisive as the composition of the current government reflects the spirit of unity despite their different political backgrounds.

“While politics in Malaysia may face challenges that contribute to divisions among the people, I believe that the term ‘toxic’ may not fully capture the complexity of the situation.

“To address these issues, we must respect political freedom, prioritise the needs of the people over self-interest, and work towards the stability of our country’s economy. By embracing these principles, I am confident that we can foster a more inclusive, united, and prosperous society for all Malaysians,” he said when asked if he agreed that politics in Malaysia has become toxic that has caused division among the people.

Adding on, Fadillah opined such a situation should be viewed in a more positive way.

He said instead of saying it as toxic, this could be seen as one of ways to foster a healthy political environment and encourage more constructive debates that help to form better policy outcomes.

“Respecting political freedom is crucial in fostering a healthy political environment. It is important to embrace diverse opinions and encourage constructive debates that lead to better policy outcomes and a more inclusive society.

“I firmly believe that we can create an environment where different perspectives coexist without causing division, fostering a stronger and more united nation,” he added.

But he also acknowledged that there is a need to tone down the political heat as the current situation was the evidence of certain quarters who had exploited their position.

He said what is needed now is concerted efforts among all political parties to find their common ground despite their differences in ideology and version of Malaysia.

He also opined that politicians need to conduct honest soul-searching, reflecting themselves by looking closely at their intention as people’s representative.

“While some may argue that politics in Malaysia has become toxic and divisive, I believe that the term ‘toxic’ may be somewhat exaggerated.

“However, I do acknowledge that there are instances where politics has contributed to divisions among the people. Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach rooted in respect, selflessness, and a focus on the well-being of our citizens.

“In the current situation, we must prioritise the needs of the people above self-interest. It is our duty as political leaders to set aside personal agendas and work collaboratively for the greater good.

“By doing so, we can foster a spirit of unity and cooperation that transcends political divisions,” he said, adding that the focus should be on serving the people and ensuring their well-being, regardless of political affiliations.

Fadillah added that having an open dialogue with all parties in the government would maintain its stability.

According to him, what the unity government needs to do now is to champion for a more inclusive society by implementing sound economic policies, promoting sustainable development, and creating a conducive business environment.

“Furthermore, our main focus should lie in ensuring the stability of our country’s economy.

“A prosperous and harmonious society is built on a strong and thriving economy that provides opportunities for all citizens. By implementing sound economic policies, promoting sustainable development, and creating a conducive business environment, we can lay the foundation for prosperity and harmony,” he said.

GPS reliability shapes the national political landscape

The hung parliament post-GE15 has left the door open for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to join forming a federal government led by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The GE15 saw Pakatan Harapan together with Muda winning 82 seats, followed by PN (73), BN (30), GPS (23), GRS (six) and Warisan (three).

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat and Parti Bangsa Malaysia won one seat each while the independent bloc won two.

With the formation of the Unity Government, GPS has become the third largest coalition after Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and followed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Thus, many political analysts viewed GPS as a kingmaker.

But Fadillah, who is also GPS chief whip, did not see themselves in that way.

He said though he admits that GPS did play a significant role as a key player in the political landscape following the outcome of 15th General Election last year, its goal joining hands with PH coalition and BN to form a federal government is mainly to forge a stable and strong government.

According to him, GPS’s strength has garnered attention and interest from various quarters, thus highlighting its crucial role in shaping the national political landscape.

“While we do not consider ourselves the Kingmaker, other aspects perceive us as such.

“As the saying goes, when a woman is beautiful and talented, many people want to propose, so similarly. GPS’s stability and effectiveness have garnered attention and interest from various quarters, highlighting its crucial role in shaping the political landscape.

“GPS’s main priority has always been the people. Our unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Sarawakian population is evident in our actions and policies.

“Our primary objective is to forge a strong and stable government, as we firmly believe that such stability is essential for effective governance of our nation,” he said when asked on GPS’ role in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

Fadilah also explained that the support was made due to the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to form a stable federal government so that it can focus on improving the country’s economy.

He maintained that Sarawak’s stance on forming the federal government with PH, BN and GRS shows that the interests of the country has always been the first priority, and the formation of a stable government over any personal interests.

By consistently placing Sarawak first, GPS ensures that the interests and aspirations of the people remain at the forefront of their decision-making process.

“We also must recognize that achieving a solid economic and financial position is crucial to improving the overall welfare of our people, and it is this goal that motivates our endeavours.

“We aspire to navigate the challenges and steer our country towards prosperity through implementation of a well-crafted economic recovery plan,” he said.

He also said that GPS’s firm stance joining the current forces pushing aside its political differences proves its credibility.

“In the current political scenario in Malaysia, GPS stands out as the most stable political component.Its consistent and united approach to governance has earned it a reputation for reliability and dependability.

“GPS focuses more on the work at hand rather than engaging in excessive politicking, demonstrating its commitment to serving the people and prioritising their needs and aspirations,” he said.